Need an armchair that lets you recline, This Renaissance Outdoor patio Hand-scraped Wood Reclining Chair is the best choice for you. The chair can be reclined in 5 positions simply by pushing on the armrest for the desired position, sounds perfect. Made from 100% Acacia Hardwood that resists mold, mildew, fungi, termites, rot, and decay, every piece of this set is hand-scraped that looks like a distressed heirloom piece that will bring your outdoor patio an amazing look as well.