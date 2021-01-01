VIFAH Hand-Scraped Wood Renaissance Outdoor Patio Hand-scraped Wood Stacking Armchair (Set of 2)

Vifah Renaissance Outdoor Patio Hand-Scraped Wood Stacking Armchair (Set Of 2). For people who love to spend time outdoors, choosing this Renaissance Outdoor Patio Hand-scraped Wood Stacking Armchair will not only make the garden or patio look more elegant, but they will also provide a comfortable way to enjoy parties and have fun! These stackable chairs will make it easy for your storage and saving space when not in need. The chair is made from 100% Acacia hardwood that is native to Australia and Asia and used in the construction to make excellent and high-quality furniture that resists mold, mildew, fungi, termites, rot, and decay. Every piece of these chairs is hand-scraped which looks like a distressed heirloom piece that will bring your outdoor patio an amazing look as well. Stackable up to 10 pcs 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects Fast and easy to assemble Made from Acacia Hardwood Hand-scraped wood Finish Mold, mildew, fungi, termites, rot, and decay-resistant Product dimension: 23 in L x 22 in W x 33 in H Weight Capacity: 220 lb Item type: Patio stacking chair