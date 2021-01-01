From matteo lighting
Matteo Lighting Renaie LED Multi-Light Pendant Light - Color: Black - Size: 12 light
Elevate your favorite space with the Renaie LED Multi-Light Pendant from Matteo Lighting. A breath-taking silhouette, this piece is composed of a series of draping, clean metal shades that gradually widen and end with a detailed glass finial. Hanging from thin wires from a flat, disc ceiling plate, each piece contains an integrated, energy-efficient LED that emits a warm and thoughtful glow. The entire fixture comes to life, washed in the soothing light before it spreads softly outward, adorning the room with an elegant statement. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black