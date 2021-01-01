From ren lor medical
Ren Vita Mineral Emollient Rescue Cream (All Skin Types) 50ml/1.7oz
A rich emollient amp; soothing face cream Contains Arctic Cranberry Seed Oil to protect skin against free radicals amp; reduce skin sensitivity Blended with Rose Petals to decongest amp; soothe skin Loaded with Epsom Salt, rich in magnesium to boost energy levels amp; relax facial features Infused with Ochroleuca Seaweed to shield from UV induced damage Leaves skin calm, smooth, energized amp; comfortable Perfect for all skin types