Remy Lounge Chair by Bernhardt Design - Color: Grey (4640_3448_001)

Ultra mod and modern design merge harmoniously in the Remy Lounge Chair. This sleek lounger features gentle curves contrasted by its angled armrests that fit your body just right making Remy perfect for a relaxing break from your day. The Remy Lounge Chair features a self-return swivel and a polished stainless steel base. Available in a variety of upholstery options. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Color: Grey.