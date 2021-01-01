Christian Siriano Remy Floral 3-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set, White and Pink

Christian Siriano Remy is a large-scale field floral pattern with random flowers blooming in the sun. The base fabric is a white with the printed floral stems in greens and the floral blooms in various shades of purple. The reverse is a white solid color for easy coordination. Shams feature the same print as the face of the bedding in a slightly smaller scale. Face cloth is 200 thread count, 100% cotton fabrics and the reverse is 100% cotton for natural cotton comfort. Includes: one full/queen comforter 88x96 inches and two standard shams 20x26 inches. Face and back of the comforter and shams are 100% cotton woven cloth. Comforter is filled with 100% polyester fiber filling. This item is machine washable, but please be sure to use appropriate sized machinery to avoid any excess wear on the items. Color: White and Pink.