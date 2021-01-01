Madison Park Remy Antimicrobial 3-pc. Coverlet Set, One Size , White

The Madison Park Remy 3 Piece Reversible Coverlet Set offers a simple and elegant update to your bedroom. This quilted coverlet and matching shams feature two distinct quilting patterns that create an alluring textural look. A geometric design alternates with a circlet ogee pattern for added dimension and charm, while the prewashed fabric and cotton rich filling provide incredible softness and comfort. This coverlet also has an antimicrobial treatment that provides built-in freshness protection, reducing the growth of odor causing bacteria to keep fabric lasting longer. Simpleand elegant reversible solid coverlet quilt set that is perfect for summer or layer it on for cold weatherPrewashed fabric and cotton rich filling provide incredible softness and comfortThe quilted coverlet set features two distinct quilting patternsSet includes coverlet and 2 matchin shamsAnti-microbial treatment for health and wellness - helps reduce the growth of odor causing bacteria and keeps fabric lasting longerMachine washable for easy care# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 1 Coverlet(s), 2 Standard Sham(s)Bed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 44 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 90 Width/Inches, 90 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 90% Cotton, 10% PolyesterFabric Description: MicrofiberSham Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterDecor Styles: Contemporary, Mid CenturySham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported