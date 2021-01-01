Remote Control Organizer Holder Controller TV Guide Media Storage Box 5 Spacious Compartments Black

Best Quality Guranteed. STYLE & COMFORT: At, design is the center at everything we do. The organizer was built to be versatile - use it as a TV remote holder or caddy, bedside or night table organizer. With its matte black finish, easily match it with the rest of your decor in the office, den, living room, study, or bedroom. 360 SWIVELING BASE: To give you easy access to all your stuff, a revolving base was a must. And not just a cheap plastic base. Carefully constructed and oiled up well, the revolving base makes sure its reliable so you can kick back and enjoy. FIVE COMPARTMENTS: With 5 available compartments, it offers generous storage and space to fit all your peripherals - from the Apple TV, Fire TV remote, Logitech Universal Remote or your cable box, easily keep all your remotes in one place! BUILD QUALITY: Quality construction that lasts. From the finer details of the matte finish, to the soft foam p