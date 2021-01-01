From mokcao
Remote Control Compatible with The CP2 Home Alarm System433MHz
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The remote control is compatible with the CP2 Home Alarm System. Remote controls can be added depending on your use case - for more family members or co-workers. Adding a remote control is simple - a very detailed description can be found in the main manuals of the Home Alarm System. Can be used straight away - completely wireless - battery included. You can carry the remote control by yourself and control the motion sensor detector alarm through a long distance.