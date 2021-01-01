Ivy Hill Tile Remington Mist 3.93 in. x 11.81 in. Polished Porcelain Wall Tile (13.55 sq. ft./Case), Blue

Beauty meets brawn with this reinvention of a timeless subway look with the Remington Collection. These stylishly strong porcelain tiles take the place of a typical ceramic body to create supreme performance with the versatility and relatable design of this classic shape. Offered in the standard 3 in. x 6 in. size and the modern stretched 4 in. x 12 in., the polished colorways are a study of present-day relevance with their clean neutrals and vibrant accent tones. A minimally pillowed edge enhances a subtle, darkened finish around the tile boundary, creating the perfect touch of dimensionality to this adaptably robust subway tile. Color: Mist.