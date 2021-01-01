Remi Sectional Set 10: Remi Slip Cover Corner, Remi Slip Cover Single, Remi Slip Cover Corner, Memory Foam, Performance Velvet, Petrol, Concealed Support

$2,597.00
In stock
Buy at westelm

Description

Low-slung and boxy, our Remi Collection is deceptively plush thanks to a top layer of memory foam.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com