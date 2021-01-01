From allied brass
Allied Brass Remi Collection 22 in. Glass Vanity Shelf with Beveled Edges in Polished Chrome
Advertisement
This elegant and fun design from the Remi collection ensures this glass shelf will leave a statement in your bathroom. The curved lines from the “bent tube” are stylish and unqiue, and it perfectly forms to hold a single glass shelf. Featuring tempered, beveled-edge glass and solid brass hardware this shelf is crafted for durability strength and style. Color: Polished Chrome.