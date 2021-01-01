From allied brass

Allied Brass Remi Collection 22 in. Glass Vanity Shelf with Beveled Edges in Polished Chrome

$150.15
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

This elegant and fun design from the Remi collection ensures this glass shelf will leave a statement in your bathroom. The curved lines from the “bent tube” are stylish and unqiue, and it perfectly forms to hold a single glass shelf. Featuring tempered, beveled-edge glass and solid brass hardware this shelf is crafted for durability strength and style. Color: Polished Chrome.

