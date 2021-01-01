From allied brass
Allied Brass Remi Antique Brass Wall Mount Towel Ring | RM-16-ABR
Prepare yourself for distinct uniqueness in your bathroom. This towel ring from the Remi collection at Allied brass offers a curved style that compliments the towel ring in a whole new way. Towel Ring is constructed of solid brass and completed with a lifetime decorative finish. Offered in several finishes, this towel ring was created to fit any style. Allied Brass Remi Antique Brass Wall Mount Towel Ring | RM-16-ABR