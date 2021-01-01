This Remi collection Towel Bar from Allied Brass is nothing short of modern meets traditional. The curved accent with an upright style makes this accessory unique and trend setting at the same time. Made from high quality metal and finished in a lifetime designer finish, this beautiful towel bar is extremely attractive yet highly functional. Whether your bath dé£¯r features traditional Old World styling or a cleaner, more contemporary design, the Remi Collection has bath accessories to meet your design and decorating needs. All of the Remi Collection products come with a limited lifetime warranty. Allied Brass Remi 30-in Matte White Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | RM-41-30-WHM