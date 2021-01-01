Reliant Ribbon Glitter Leaves Ribbon, Wired Edge, Ivory, 1.5 Inch x 20 Yards, Sold Individually

Reliant Ribbon Glitter Leaves Ribbon is perfect for you to celebrate Fall! This leaf ribbon is a great way to add a rustic touch to your creations. Wonderful for any Fall or Holiday themed projects. Use it on wreaths, craft projects, gift wrap & more. It is perfect for the fall as it has multiple autumn inspired colors within the ribbon. It’s wired edges makes it easy to form bows for your gift baskets or wreaths. Get excited for the transition of weather with the help of this fall themed ribbon! Size: 1.5 Inch x 20 Yards | Color: Glitter Leaves | Quantity: Sold Individually