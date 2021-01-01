Farberware Reliance Pro 14pc Copper Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set Black

Cook up a weeknight batch of Easy Skillet Lasagna or a family-sized meal of One Pot Sausage and Mushroom Pasta with the superior ceramic nonstick features of the Farberware Reliance Pro Copper Ceramic 14pc Nonstick Cookware Set. This essential collection of saucepans, skillets and a covered saucepot are constructed from fast and even-heating aluminum, and boast CopperSlide technology for effortless nonstick food release and easy cleanup of even the stickiest recipes like seared flank steak fajitas or a weekend Denver omelet. The copper ceramic nonstick is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, saucepots and saucepans include snug-fitting glass lids to seal in heat and moisture, and the easy-hold handles provide a comfortable, confident grip to flip, fry, and sauté with ease. Oven safe to 350°F for stove to oven versatility, the cookware is backed by Farberware's hassle-free, no worries lifetime warrantee. Plus, the set boasts six Prestige nylon tools including a slotted turner, slotted spoon, solid spoon, ladle, whisk and pasta fork so you can start cooking right out of the box. For great performance and long-lasting durability, reach for the Farberware Reliance Pro Copper Ceramic 14pc Nonstick Cookware Set. Set Includes: 1-Quart Covered Saucepan, 2-Quart Covered Saucepan, 4.25-Quart Covered Saucepot, 8.5-Inch Deep Skillet, 10-Inch Deep Skillet, Slotted Turner, Slotted Spoon, Solid Spoon, Whisk, Ladle, Pasta Fork Color: Black.