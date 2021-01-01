Reliability Task Chair Office Chair With PU Upholstered 360 Degree Swivel,Black

This stylish office chair is a wonderful addition to any office or home office. Modern and glam, this desk chair is just what your home office needs. It showcases an open back with a soft seat cushion. Down below, five metal legs in a golden finish are capped off with casters that help you move from task to task with ease. It is suitable for most of your work scenarios such as study room, bedroom, office.Sleek design and simple adjustment mid-back desk chair. Match different decorative styles.Sturdy 5-star base for extra stabilityErgonomically molded shell and seat, flexible back, and deep seat pocket which conforms to the contours of the body.360 Degree swivel and multi-direction wheel move smoothly on the floorAdjustable height swivel seat for easy maneuverability Easy to assembleWeight capacity: 250lbNet Weight: 34 lb