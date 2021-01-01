From schonbek
Schonbek REL33131N-1 Refrax Single Light 33" Wide LED Crystal Linear Chandelier with Swarovski Crystals Clear Spectra Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek REL33131N-1 Refrax Single Light 33" Wide LED Crystal Linear Chandelier with Swarovski Crystals FeaturesProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulStainless steel constructionTop-level quality Spectra Crystals are machine cut Swarovski crystalsSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingAdjustable 144" cord includedMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 5-1/2"Minimum Height: 8-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 150-1/2"Width: 33"Depth: 33"Product Weight: 21 lbsCord Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 30 wattsColor Temperature: 4000KVoltage: 110 volts Clear Spectra