FurHaven Reinforced Elevated Dog Bed, Espresso, Small

Your canine will love resting on FurHaven’s Elevated Reinforced Pet Cot Dog Bed! This lightweight cot sits more than six inches off of the ground allowing air to pass underneath, keeping your pet nice and cool on warmer days. It’s completely fade resistant, breathable and has a sturdy design with four metal legs to help support your sidekick. Cots are especially paw-fect for older dogs or for pups with mobility or joint issues, since it helps keep them off of uncomfortable, hard surfaces. Plus, unlike plush beds, this FurHaven bed helps resist allergens, dander, fleas and mites! Best of all, you can get one for inside your home and outside for your backyard, since the mesh is mold- and mildew-resistant!