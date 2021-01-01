Impressions Reineta Medallion Traditional Transitional Area Rug, Beige

Impressions is delighted to introduce the Jaxon area rug collection. Encapsulate the organic beauty with this neutral but rustic style rug. The gorgeous traditional medallion pattern accentuates the beauty of this sandblasted rug. The deep shades of Ivory evenly blend and balances the classic style into a modern or transitional decor. The pale red hue sprinkles all over the pattern bring out the contract in this faded glory. This rug is sure to highlight your living area and adorn your floors combining traditional to a transitional and modern decor. Woven and crafted for strength and durability in 100-percent polypropylene fibers, this rug has the beauty and suppleness of a traditional pile that is altogether practical, durable, and colorful. This constructed pile meets ISO 9001 certification, is virtually non-shedding and resistant to moisture, fading, staining, and static for easy maintenance. Its power-loomed construction makes a sturdy rug and the 6mm low pile height holds up well to daily wear in high-traffic areas. The low pile will also ease out the tripping and the low clearance allows for doors to swing easily back and forth over the rug. The fibers have high twist so they are softer to walk on good for high traffic area and they can hide the dirt under the curl up. Enjoy the beauty of this rug for many years due to its mold and mildew resistant and hydrophobic property. This degree of excellence at an affordable price defines outstanding value. Vacuum regularly to maintain the quality durability of this fine rug. Turn occasionally to equalize wear. With over hundreds of designs available, Superior offers the most attractive area rugs for infinite decorating possibilities. Our breathtaking selections are guaranteed to impress your guests, family members, and friends. Liven up or complement your decor and floors in the foyer or entryway, back door, living room, dining room, kitchen, in front of the fireplace, hallways, and bedrooms. Available in an array of various sizes, colors and patterns make decorating floors easy, entertaining, and enjoyable. Each rug is one of a kind and will vary in depth of color. Adding a no-slip rug pad assures extra cushioning along with rug to stay in place on hardwood, tile, laminate and other flooring types.