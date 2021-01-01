Reina 3 Piece Comforter Set

This comforter set plays with textural design to create a dramatic effect on your bedspread. It includes a comforter and two matching shams that are made from polyester in a cool muted hue. The comforter and shams have an all-over pintuck design with a ruffled trim for a tactile look. A polyester fill gives this comforter just the right amount of weight and warmth as you sleep. Plus, you can toss this set into the wash for a fuss-free clean. Size: King, Color: Gray