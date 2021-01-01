From emerald home furnishings
Reims Brick Gray Square Outdoor Ottoman
Part of Reims Collection from Emerald HomeFoam cushion constructionCrafted from aluminumFoam, wickerBrick gray finishSpuncrylic cushionsFloor protectorsRustic sophistication and modern style.Extend your living space outdoors with the casually sophisticated Reims collection. Durable, weather-resistant materials come together in a rustic contemporary style thatâs both beautiful and easy to maintain. Itâs easy to customize a casual living space into the outdoor retreat you've been looking for with Reims.