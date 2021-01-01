When looking for upscale furnishings but with a casual appeal, the stylings of this Reign Bustle Sofa promise to keep you in comfort while binge-watching the latest movies, TV shows, family game night or curling up with a good book. Oversized bustle back cushions offer just the right amount of cushioning on a generous scale. The back cushions are removable with a hook and loop system that keeps them securely in place. The foam seat cushions are kept well-maintained with a fixed construction. Items are kept within reach because the seat cushions don't go all the way to the frame. The smooth rounded edges create the right support for your arms also providing your body the perfect resting position. The designer details of this attractive 3 seater couch are the curved line topstitching throughout the leather upholstery. The high wooden legs are not only appealing but offer ease of cleaning. So if you want to give your living room, the game room or man cave an upgrade, go ahead because this ample seating plush couch will fit perfectly into any setting. Upholstery Color: Black