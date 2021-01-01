Rehkop Danu Irish Triple Goddess of the Tuatha De Danann Figurine

Celebrating the cycles of life, nature and the seasons, this statue depicts the Danu Irish Triple Goddess of the Tuatha De Danann Figurine. The Maiden is Spring, new beginnings, possibilities, and the waxing crescent moon. She stands to hold a dove in her hands with flowers at her feet. The Mother is a bounty of the earth, summer fruition and early harvest as well the full moon. She is rooted in the life-giving oak tree, seen above and behind the Goddesses, depicted with a swollen belly for she is creation, fertility, and motherhood. The Crone is the waning crescent moon, seen at the end of the growth cycle when the leaves turn, and final harvest. She is the sleeping earth in winter. She holds the wise owl in her hand and a cauldron lays at her feet. It's a striking must-have piece rich with Celtic symbols perfect for anyone into nature religions.