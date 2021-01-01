From oxygen lighting
Regio LED Outdoor Wall Light by Oxygen Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Gold - (3-719-16)
Advertisement
The Regio LED Outdoor Wall Light is composed of a cast aluminum housing and an injected molded polycarbonate diffuser with stainless steel, tamper resistant hardware. Note: Add caulking around fixture base at the wall to prevent water from entering fixture. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Gray