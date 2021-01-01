King Regina Wood Platform Storage Bed with Built-In Shelves Ash Walnut - Baxton Studio

Create an atmosphere of natural warmth with the Regina bed. Fitted with three spacious shelves at the footboard, the Regina adds convenience to tight spaces. This wood bed is made in Malaysia and includes a paneled headboard, giving the piece a fantastic rustic charm. Assembly is required and a box spring isn?t necessary, as the Regina comes with internal slats for mattress support. Sharp craftsmanship and ash walnut brown finished wood give the Regina a strong yet relaxed look that enhances any bedroom. Dimensions: 30.71" high x 58.27" wide x 85.43" deep; Headboard: 30.71" wide x 58.27" long x 0.71" thick; Height from floor to top of slat: 6.1" high; Inside dimensions (mattress size): 54" wide x 74" deep; Storage: 57.09" wide x 6.69" deep x 10.04" high; Size: King.