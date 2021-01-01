Regina 2 - Light Dimmable Candle Wall Light

Features:2 lightsTraditional styleProduct Type: Candle Wall LightDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Shade Shape: Number of Lights: 2Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: CandleRecommended Bulb Shape Code: B10Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraFinish: Power Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: UpStyle: Traditional;AntikGlass Component: YesGlass Type: CrystalCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: YesCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:Accommodates: 2 x 60W (Candelabra) bulbADA Compliant (Finish: Black): NoUL Listed: YesDark Sky Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTAA Compliant: NoCSA Listed for Canada: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: YesDimensions:Width of wall sconce: 12"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 12Overall Depth - Front to Back: 8.5Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 4.99Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Finish: Gold, Crystal Grade: Royal Cut, Crystal Color: Crystal Clear