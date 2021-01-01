From modway
Modway Regent Tufted Button Upholstered Fabric Swivel Office Chair with Nailhead Trim in Beige
Advertisement
OFFICE UPDATE - Make a statement with a chic task chair that completes the modern workspace. The chic tufted design makes it a stylish choice for conference tables, computer desks and dorm rooms COMFORTABLE SUPPORT - Sit relaxed in this elegant desk chair. Supportive ergonomics, dense foam padding, 360º swivel, and pneumatic height adjustment grant a custom seating experience CUTE OFFICE CHAIR - Featuring luxe fabric upholstery, timeless button tufting, and nailhead trim, this office chair livens up your cubicle or home office with vintage flair and elegant appeal EFFORTLESS MOBILITY - Positioned on a chrome frame, this armless office chair rests atop five dual-wheel hooded casters for easy mobility across carpeted or hardwood floors CONTEMPORARY OFFICE CHAIR - Regent is a versatile conference chair that comes in a variety of vibrant colors. Dimensions: 22.5"L x 25"W x 35-38.5"H; Weight Capacity: 287 lbs.