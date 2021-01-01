Olay Regenerist Whip Face Cream Moisturizer, Fragrance-Free, 1.7 Oz

Weighty results without the weight! Our innovative Active Rush Technology features a unique three-dimensional structure that transforms skin to deliver powerful ingredients and sun protection in an ultra-lightweight form. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, this moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You'll experience skin that's smooth, matte and shine-free. This fragrance free formula is free of parabens, dyes, phthalates and mineral oil. Forget about that sticky or greasy feeling, have it all with Regenerist Whip for powerful skincare with a light-as-air finish. We guarantee you'll love your OLAY product! If you are not satisfied, we'll give you your money back via a prepaid card. Must submit within 60 days of purchase. Call toll-free 1-855-845-9797 or visit olay.com/guarantee.