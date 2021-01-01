HIGH-SPEED COOLING: Exclusive SureSpeed Technology delivers a high-velocity fan with airflow optimized for ultimate high-speed cooling. QUIET BUT POWERFUL: The WhisperWind motor delivers ultra-powerful air movement with whisper-quiet performance so you get the cooling power you want without the noise you don't. WINTER AND SUMMER: Reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer which helps cool the room to updraft mode during the winter to help circulate trapped warm air near the ceiling. MOUNTING OPTIONS: Installer's Choice three-position mounting system allows for standard, low, or angled mounting based on your room's requirements. LED LIGHT KIT: Energy-efficient dimmable LED light bulbs let you control the lighting and ambiance of the living space; the long lasting bulbs have longer lifespan than traditional bulbs. PULL CHAINS: includes pull chains for quick and easy on/off and speed adjustments. BLADE PITCH: the degree the blade slices the air is optimized for each fan design; 13 degree blade pitch optimized to ensure ideal air movement and peak performance. INDOOR ONLY: this fan is only rated for indoor spaces only, not safe for outdoor or damp areas. LOCATION IDEAS: Living Room or Great Room, Master Bedroom. Hunter Regalia 60-in Matte Silver LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | 51188