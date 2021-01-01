J Queen New York White Regal Waterproof Mattress Pad

J Queen New York Regal Waterproof Mattress Pad. The J. Queen Regal Waterproof mattress pad is the perfect foundation for your bed to keep your mattress protected and clean. The 100-percent Cotton top mattress pad is specially engineered with an allergen-barrier sleep surface to guard against dust mites, pet dander, pollen, and other allergens from penetrating your bedding. The reverse poly layering is waterproof for added protection and soundless for a restful nights’ sleep. The hypoallergenic ultra lofty fiberfill mattress pad is diamond quilted for a smooth breathable sleep surface. The four-way deep pocket stretch skirt can fit up to a 21" mattress. Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and Cal King sizes to fit any bed size. Dimensions: Twin 39" x 76" Twin XL 39" x 80" Full 54" x 76" Queen 60" x 80" King 78" x 80" Cal King 72" x 84"