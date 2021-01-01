Regal HR Series Home Theater Row Seating (Row of 3)

Designed with a plush tufted seat back and footrest as well as an elegant nailhead trim throughout, this row seating is going to be your new favorite place to relax. This recliner includes all the desirable new modern features in furniture like ambient lighting in the cup holders and under the seating. Lighting is turned on/off from the same power control on the arm and there is a convenient USB charger there too. Motorized recline is standard and means you recline back at the push of a button. Body Fabric: Smartsuede Onyx