Novogratz Regal End Table, Walnut

Give your living room a fun and contemporary look with the Novogratz Regal End Table. The light walnut woodgrain finish on the laminated particleboard pairs with the bronze metal frame for a fun mid-century modern feel. The table top can hold all of your snacks, remotes, and electronics so you have all of your essentials handy for a family movie night or binge watching your favorite TV shows. The unique lower shelf is perfect for books and magazines so your table top will stay clutter free. The End Table ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are recommended to assemble. Once assembled, the End Table measures to be 23.5”H x 19.68”W x 11”D.