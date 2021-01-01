From ge lighting

GE Lighting Refresh HD Dimmable LED Light Bulbs, A15 Ceiling Fan Light Bulbs (60 Watt Replacement LED Light Bulbs), 500 Lumen, Medium Base Light Bulbs, Daylight, Frosted Finish, 2-Pack LED Bulbs

$11.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

ENHANCED COLOR: Refresh HD LED light bulbs offer a cool, invigorating light perfect for energizing moments and active spaces. Use Refresh HD LED light bulbs in playrooms, home offices, and laundry rooms. LED LIGHT BULBS: The Refresh HD LED light bulbs are the perfect decorative, dimmable LED light bulbs that fit most ceiling fans, lamps, and fixtures. REPLACEMENT LIGHT BULBS: These LED light bulbs replace traditional 60-Watt incandescent light bulbs while only using 5.5-Watts (500 lumens). LONG-LASTING: The LED light bulbs are rated to last 13 years based on 3 hours of daily use. These long-lasting GE LED bulbs will not disappoint. SAVE MONEY: These LED light bulbs save $89 on energy costs per light bulb versus a 60-Watt incandescent light bulb. LED LIGHTS WITH DIMMABLE SWITCH COMPATIBILITY: These decorative LED light bulbs work with most dimmer switches., Manufacturer: GE Lighting

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com