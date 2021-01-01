Reflex LEDme 17W Ceiling Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Multicolor - Finish: Multicolor - (MO-LED17S-40-BK)

The Reflex LEDme 17W Ceiling Light is an adjustable accent light perfect for highlighting the things that matter to you. With its 360 degree rotation and 180 degree vertical aiming this light can be placed on walls or your ceiling to direct light anywhere you want. Available in 2 beam spreads and 4 color temperatures. Choose between black or white finish. Features: 100,000 hour rated life Die-cast aluminum construction Free of projected heat and UV and IR radiation ANSI Compliant Warm/Neutral LED Bins, for the finest color consistency possible ETL & cETL listed WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Multicolor. Finish: Black