PA Vinyl White Reflective Iron On Vinyl | Michaels®

PA Vinyl White Reflective Iron On Vinyl at Michaels. com. PA Vinyl reflective iron roll is used to make your clothing more visible. Does not require the use of transfer tape. For best results use on white and light colored fabric. Cut a mirrored image on an electronic cutting machine, weed vinyl away, and apply to your garmen. Heat for 8 seconds with medium pressure, cool, and remove lining film. Suitable for cotton, lycra, wool, polyester, and blends. Details: White reflective 12" x 36" 1 roll Wash in cool water after 24 hours, tumble dry Not for nylon and coated textiles