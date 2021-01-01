Reflection Wall Décor

Add a designer look to your home with this acrylic on canvas painting. Pastel blues and greens come together in this abstract rendition of a cityscape. Light weight and easy to hang with hooks included.Hang the painting in any room for an instant splash of color.Acrylic on canvas for an authentic hand-painted work of art. Light weight materials for an easy to hang piece of art. Mounting hardware included for easy installation.Keep away from high temperature and direct sunlight, use vacuum regularly to remove surface dust.Made in ChinaContemporary Modern. Color: Multi We offer 1 Year warranty. Dimension:48W 2D 48H. Product Weight:8.00 lbs. Material: Acrylic PaintWood StretchersWe understand how important your home is and how decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with classy, contemporary furnishings can help make it a place that reflects who you are. We believe in the power modern furniture has in creating not just a home but YOUR home. We believe in feeling good about our home's environment, and we think you do too.