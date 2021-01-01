'Reflection' Photographic Print on Canvas

Features:This wall art features artist quality canvas with sturdy wood stretcher barsEasy to hang with included hardwareHandcrafted in the USAUV and fade-resistant archival inksProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Cotton blendAdditional Materials: Wood stretcher barsColor: Green/Snow/BlueNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Ursula AbreschOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Landscape & NatureAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: SpringHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Multi-Color PhotographyGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseTitle: ReflectionCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAEmbellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Secondary Product Style: TropicalSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 40Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 60Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 16" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 32" H x 48" W x 1.5" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 8Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:<