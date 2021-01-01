From bush furniture

Bush Furniture Refinery Lateral File Cabinet, Rustic Gray/Charred Wood & Furniture Refinery 50W Industrial Desk in Rustic Gray

$402.98 on sale
($584.98 save 31%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Durable Finish resists scratches and stains File drawers glide on smooth, full-extension ball-bearing slides for an easy reach to the Back Holds letter and legal-sized files Distressed rustic Gray Finish and Charred wood drawer accents create an appealing weathered look Durable industrial desk work surface resists scratches and stains Non-handed desk accepts refinery return (sold separately) on left or right to make an L shaped configuration Distressed rustic Gray Finish creates an appealing weathered look Sturdy industrial Steel frame with open sides and exposed bolts

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com