From merchsource
Refinery Decorative String Lights 10 ft. Copper (1445004)
Advertisement
Bring exciting LED lights to your home with the Order Home Collection 10ft Decorative LED String lights featuring a Novelty Moroccan Ball design..Battery operated flexible LED lights extend 10-feet in length..40 LED lights.Copper.Designed with long lasting LED's for hours of use..120x1x1 inches.Perfect for use in bedrooms and living rooms-string them on mantels, over beds, and more!.Integrated 4-hour timer turns your lights on and off automatically..String Lights.Requires 3 "AA" batteries..These battery-powered festive LED lights feature a convenient 4-hour timer for ease of use and display on shelves in living rooms, bedrooms, and hard to reach places.