From terrain
Refillable Mosquito Repellent Wrist Band, Child
Advertisement
"Comfortable, adjustable, and waterproof, this wristband holds refillable mosquito repellent that's made from citronella, rosemary, geranium, mint, and other natural oils mosquitoes hate! - Wrist band, 2 replacement repelling pellets- Active ingredients: Citronella oil 34.0%; Rosemary oil 22.0%; Geranium oil 21.0%; Mint oil 10.0% ;Clove oil 2.5%; Peppermint oil1.5%; Cinnamon oil1.0%; Inactive ingredients: Vanillin 8.0%- Works with Mosquito Repellent Pellets- For children up to 7 years old- Velcro fastening; adjustable- Waterproof- FranceAdjustable: 6.5""L, 3.5""W"