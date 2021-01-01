Bertazzoni REF18FCIR 18'' Built-In Freezer Column Right Swing Door Panel Ready Refrigeration Appliances Freezers Column Freezers

Bertazzoni REF18FCIR 18'' Built-In Freezer Column Right Swing Door These premium built-in column freezers are masterpieces of Bertazzoni design and technology. Their stylish panel ready front doors reflect close attention to detail and high-quality materials, inside and out. The large capacity cavity offers versatile storage with 2 height-adjustable shelves, plus the top of the ice maker acting as another shelf. 3 drawers and 2 height-adjustable door bins complete the picture. Intuitive temperature controls allow for total accuracy with a digital touch-control user interface. The variable speed compressor offers optimal temperature control including rapid freezing and lateral air circulation keeps the entire freezer at the same temperature throughout. You can select ice cube size with the automatic ice maker with water filter and increase ice production up to 50% with Super Ice function. Proprietary lift & swing hinges allow for flush installation with minimal clearance from surrounding cabinet panels. This allows for elegant configurations of refrigerator, freezer and wine cellar in any desired width. All three columns work in harmony with handles and finishes available for every Series. Bertazzoni column freezers are designed with pride in Italy and covered by an industry-leading 2-year parts and labor warranty.Features:It conveniently preserves food for an extended time in dry air conditions, avoid freezer burn and frost build upIt has lateral air circulation offers even distribution of cold air around the freezer compartmentThe No-Frost cooling system means you never need to defrost the freezerThese technologies work together to bring the freezer back to the correct temperature faster after the door is openedThe controls are digital user interface with LCD display making it simple to precisely monitor and control all freezer functionsYou can choose the perfect ice cube size with the ice cube dimension settingThe SuperIce function lets you increase ice production by up to 50%The water filtration system ensures your ice is clear and odor free Column Freezers Panel Ready