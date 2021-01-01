Reese Vanity Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (H281303-PN)

The Reese Vanity Light by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting uses vintage flavor to create a modern piece that creates a striking look in the ideal bath area. With its touch of Victorian inspiration, its gaslamp look is created using a shiny Opal Glass shade ensemble that features a Metal ring accent along its bottom. This accent is used to create proportion and distance from its interior shade, itself another Glass globe. The combination of the two projects light while lending a strong profile that is designed to inspire. Its shades are mounted with a Handworked Metal frame that connects to a round backplate and modern finish. Its a wonderful touch for vanity mirrors, bath areas, and so much more. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel