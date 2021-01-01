From modus furniture
Modus Furniture Reese 72 in. Natural/Black Standard Rectangle Wood Console Table with Live Edge, Natural Acacia
Looking to stand out. The Reese collection's live edge tables ensures each piece is a one-of-a-kind. With random edge profiles, knots, cracks and varied grain patterns shining through sundry hues of amber and golden brown; relish knowing that you have a unique, heirloom piece. Made from 2-in. thick planks of solid Acacia wood and powder-coated iron, the Reese collection table top is finished and sealed with a clear semi-gloss NC lacquer to preserve its genuine tree edges and unique wood grain. Color: Natural Acacia.