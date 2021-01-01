Reef Geometric Diamonds Southwestern Indoor Area Rug, Dijon Yellow, 3' 6" x 5' 6"

The refined look of the Reef Geometric Diamonds Southwestern Indoor Area Rug is subtle enough to blend into a variety of home décor styles. This symmetrical design showcases a medley of intricate geometric diamond motifs to offer versatility and modernity to any rustic, bohemian, or Southwestern interior. The family-friendly Polyester construction is hard-wearing while being incredibly soft to the touch. The flatwoven base is easy to maintain, allows chairs sitting atop this rug to slide easily, and is sure to clear any doorway in your home. Finished with a well-made Cotton canvas backing, this rug is a long-lasting and durable option for homes with children and pets (rug pad recommended). This Polyester piece can handle some of your most frequented indoor areas of the home, including kitchens, family rooms, basements, and entryways.