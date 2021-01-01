39.37"X78.74" Reed Blackout Curtain 1PCS Modern Print Curtain

This is a left and right double curtain, which adopts high-quality thick polyester fabric. The shading effect is as high as 90%. It can effectively insulate and cool down, and provide you with a high-quality sleeping environment. The size of the product is 39.37 "x78.74", which is very suitable for the decoration of floor to ceiling windows in family bedrooms and other rooms. The modern style of Nordic banana leaf is very suitable for decorating our house, which makes people feel very stylish. Please note that there are two pieces of this product. I hope you have a good day.