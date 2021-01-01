From plantation patterns llc

PLANTATION PATTERNS LLC Redwood Valley Canvas Antique Beige Patio Dining Chair Slipcover (2-Pack)

$149.00
In stock
This slipcover is a part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program and is available in a variety of fabric choices which allow you to customize and coordinate colors to enhance your outdoor decor. This slipcover is custom-designed to fit the Redwood Valley collection and should be ordered when specifically purchasing this collection as a part of the Choose Your Own Color program. Color: Canvas Antique Beige.

