From bluesolids. tech

Redragon H101 Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC, Wired Over Ear PC Gaming Headphones with Mic built-in Noise Reduction, works with PC, Laptop.

$46.19
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Redragon H101 Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC, Wired Over Ear.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com