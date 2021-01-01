Hydro Systems Redondo 6918 Tub

The Redondo is inspired by the Italian tradition of beauty, blended with contemporary comfort. Note the fine detailing, the offset circular floor that flares boldly upward, the lustrous finish and (depending on the model) the six or eight standard jets that are strategically placed for maximum comfort. Because of it's elegant proportions, this perfect circle bath is a pleasure for you alone, or for as many as three persons. If you want to make a statement of beauty, elegance and comfort, the Redondo is the bath for you. Must be set in mortar base. Available in multiple sizes. This bathtub features Hydro Systems legendary 99/9 Year Warranty, it's components are built locally in North America. Please note, custom orders may not be returned. More information regarding the return policy of your custom-built Hydro Systems product is available here. All Redondo 6918 Tubs Feature Acrylic models finished in 1/8" thick layer of deep lustrous acrylic Extra thick reinforced fiberglass Integral E-Z Level platform facilitates installation Non-skid bottom Components built in North America Hydro Systems' 99/9 Year Warranty Must be set in mortar base Available in multiple sizes. Whirlpool Tubs also Feature 5 Available Option Packages 8 Fully directional adjustable PVC jets Hydro "Soft Touch" electronic control panel Sound Dampening Motor Pad Anti-vortex safety suction Color matched system trim HydrOzone ozone sanitation system Self draining pump and system 2.25 HP Single Speed Pump Thermal Air Tubs also Feature Heated Backrest 1.0 HP variable speed blower with 600 watt heat with a smart purge system 8 Fully directional adjustable PVC jets Hydro "Soft Touch" electronic control panel Sound Dampening Motor Pad Anti-vortex safety suction Color matched system trim HydrOzone ozone sanitation system Self draining pump and system 2.25 HP Single Speed Pump Designer Series Redondo Tub Spec Sheet Note: This item usually ships in 14 business days from the manufacturer. Please allow an additional week for shipping.