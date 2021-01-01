Eucerin Redness Relief Soothing Sensitive Skin Night Creme - 1.7 fl oz

Eucerin Redness Relief Night Creme is a soothing, hydrating formula that helps reduce facial redness for sensitive and redness-prone skin at night. This unique gel-cream soothes and calms dry, uncomfortable skin. The hydrating formula contains Licochalcone, licorice root extract, that provides soothing moisture to visibly red skin. Redness Relief Night Cream is gentle and formulated without fragrances, dyes or oils to minimizes the risk of irritation. It is non-comedogenic meaning it won’t clog pores. To use: Gently smooth over face every evening after cleansing. Also use Eucerin’s Redness Relief Day Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 15 and Redness Relief Cleansing Gel to compliment Redness Relief Night Creme and help improve the condition of sensitive and redness-prone skin. All Eucerin Redness Relief products are safe and appropriate for sensitive, redness-prone skin and Rosacea. Give your skin the dermatological care it needs!